Citigroup Upgrades Corporación América Airports (CAAP)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.28% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corporación América Airports is 17.53. The forecasts range from a low of 14.90 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from its latest reported closing price of 15.75.

The projected annual revenue for Corporación América Airports is 1,371MM, a decrease of 16.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporación América Airports. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAAP is 0.63%, an increase of 114.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 21,239K shares. The put/call ratio of CAAP is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 7,948K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,732K shares, representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,309K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,044K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 43.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 731K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 84.88% over the last quarter.

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 586K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 48.40% over the last quarter.

Corporacion America Airports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

