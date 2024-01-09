Citigroup Upgrades Core & Main (CNM)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.83% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core & Main is 44.10. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.83% from its latest reported closing price of 40.15.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main is 6,165MM, a decrease of 7.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 13.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.40%, an increase of 10.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.06% to 249,109K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 11.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 99,082K shares representing 55.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,082K shares, representing a decrease of 23.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,753K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,150K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,764K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 69.14% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,072K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,785K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing a decrease of 16.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Core & Main Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

