Citigroup Upgrades Core Laboratories (CLB)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.56% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Core Laboratories is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 32.56% from its latest reported closing price of $14.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Core Laboratories is 642MM, an increase of 22.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Laboratories. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLB is 0.12%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 68,933K shares. The put/call ratio of CLB is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 9,633K shares representing 20.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,045K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,504K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,654K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,685K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,757K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 5.95% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 3,505K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,070K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

