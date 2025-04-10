Citigroup Upgrades Constellation Energy (BMV:CEG)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Constellation Energy (BMV:CEG) from Neutral to Buy.

Capital International Investors holds 27,926K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,253K shares , representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 6.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,877K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,983K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 16.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,467K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,190K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,060K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,503K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 7.46% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,801K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,985K shares , representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 6.19% over the last quarter.

