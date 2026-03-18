Citigroup Upgrades Constellation Brands (STZ)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.86% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Constellation Brands is $177.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $235.78. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from its latest reported closing price of $151.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Brands is 12,123MM, an increase of 29.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.82, a decrease of 2.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Brands. This is an decrease of 543 owner(s) or 30.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STZ is 0.14%, an increase of 21.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.73% to 157,493K shares. The put/call ratio of STZ is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 13,000K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,400K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,239K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares , representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,443K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,337K shares , representing an increase of 32.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 47.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,019K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares , representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 83.44% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,934K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.