Citigroup Upgrades Consolidated Edison (LSE:0I35)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Consolidated Edison (LSE:0I35) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.56% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Consolidated Edison is 99.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 82.78 GBX to a high of 114.39 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.56% from its latest reported closing price of 102.62 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Consolidated Edison is 15,566MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Edison. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I35 is 0.19%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.97% to 250,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 12,268K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,888K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 76.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,881K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,853K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 3.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,876K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,703K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,747K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,531K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 4.21% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,389K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,494K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 0.23% over the last quarter.

