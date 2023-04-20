Citigroup Upgrades Comstock Resources (CRK)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is $15.44. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 41.13% from its latest reported closing price of $10.94.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is $3,102MM, a decrease of 14.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.83.

Comstock Resources Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.90%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ellevest holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 17.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 38.42% over the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 7.44% over the last quarter.

TAAAX - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 57.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 62.32% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.13%, a decrease of 31.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 94,820K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

