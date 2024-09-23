Citigroup Upgrades Ciena (CIEN)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $57.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of $58.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is 4,690MM, an increase of 16.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.25%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 161,791K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,398K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,454K shares , representing an increase of 54.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 119.55% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,948K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,570K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 5.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,498K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 0.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,638K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 0.47% over the last quarter.

CIENA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

