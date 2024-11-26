Citigroup Upgrades Chevron (CVX)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Upside

As of November 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chevron is $173.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of $160.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chevron is 190,792MM, a decrease of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,796 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.64%, an increase of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 1,532,844K shares. The put/call ratio of CVX is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 128,959K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 118,611K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,435K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,367K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 5.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,990K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,703K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 5.51% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 37,372K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,018K shares , representing a decrease of 15.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Chevron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California.

