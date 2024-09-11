Citigroup Upgrades Charter Communications (LSE:0HW4)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Charter Communications (LSE:0HW4) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.90% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications is 370.28 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 210.41 GBX to a high of 687.48 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.90% from its latest reported closing price of 322.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications is 57,849MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 41.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an decrease of 100 owner(s) or 6.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HW4 is 0.29%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 136,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,681K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,564K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HW4 by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,849K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,559K shares , representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HW4 by 2.44% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,463K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,311K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,251K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HW4 by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

