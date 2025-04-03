Citigroup Upgrades Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock (SCHW.PRD)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SCHW.PRD) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW.PRD is 0.60%, an increase of 15.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 7,661K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,842K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 5.09% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,228K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 0.24% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 869K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 4.67% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 603K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 1.33% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 595K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 13.44% over the last quarter.

