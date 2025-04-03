Citigroup Upgrades Charles Schwab (BMV:SCHW)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Charles Schwab (BMV:SCHW) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 185,493K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,425K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 89,370K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,588K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 73,095K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,814K shares , representing a decrease of 20.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 4.83% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 60,286K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,346K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 49,064K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,307K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.