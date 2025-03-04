Citigroup Upgrades Charles River Laboratories International (LSE:0ADA)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Charles River Laboratories International (LSE:0ADA) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADA is 0.19%, an increase of 14.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 61,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,076K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADA by 6.79% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,999K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,808K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADA by 24.74% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,806K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADA by 40.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,598K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADA by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.