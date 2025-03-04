Citigroup Upgrades Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.39% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is $185.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $273.13. The average price target represents an increase of 13.39% from its latest reported closing price of $163.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,730MM, an increase of 16.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.19%, an increase of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 61,265K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,076K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 6.79% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,999K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,808K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 24.74% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,806K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 40.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,598K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

