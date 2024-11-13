Citigroup Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (LSE:0HQW)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (LSE:0HQW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.74% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 106.84 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65.93 GBX to a high of 147.62 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.74% from its latest reported closing price of 108.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 20,787MM, an increase of 17.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,266 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQW is 0.18%, an increase of 15.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 128,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 11,455K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,465K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 13.62% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 8,084K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,956K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,498K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,104K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 38.67% over the last quarter.

