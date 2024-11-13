Citigroup Upgrades Carter's (CRI)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Carter's (NYSE:CRI) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.03% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carter's is $59.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.03% from its latest reported closing price of $52.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carter's is 3,304MM, an increase of 16.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.17%, an increase of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 54,364K shares. The put/call ratio of CRI is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,842K shares representing 10.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 93.84% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,488K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares , representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 9.35% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 1,590K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,485K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 89.01% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,316K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Carters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

