Citigroup Upgrades Canadian Solar (LSE:0XGH)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Canadian Solar (LSE:0XGH) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XGH is 0.18%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 32,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,524K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,166K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 33.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,001K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 94.39% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 1,746K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing an increase of 89.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 535.33% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,443K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,440K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares , representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 40.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

