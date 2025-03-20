Citigroup Upgrades Boston Beer (BMV:SAM)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Boston Beer (BMV:SAM) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.32%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 10,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 703K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 10.76% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 422K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 61.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 279K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 0.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 257K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 4.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 216K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.