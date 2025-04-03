Citigroup Upgrades BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.31% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is $119.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.97 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.31% from its latest reported closing price of $114.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is 22,187MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37, a decrease of 13.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,193 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJ is 0.34%, an increase of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 184,584K shares. The put/call ratio of BJ is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 5,518K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,531K shares , representing a decrease of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 95.92% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,291K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,439K shares , representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 40.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,269K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 80.50% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,331K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,288K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 24.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,299K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,149K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 7.80% over the last quarter.

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

