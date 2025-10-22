Citigroup Upgrades BioAge Labs (BIOA)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for BioAge Labs (NasdaqGS:BIOA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.19% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioAge Labs is $4.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.19% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAge Labs. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 16.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOA is 0.07%, an increase of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 22,098K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOA is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3,233K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,305K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,141K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares , representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 11.42% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 1,937K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares , representing an increase of 49.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 81.00% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,600K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

