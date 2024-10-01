Citigroup Upgrades Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is $357.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $309.48 to a high of $409.58. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Rad Laboratories is 3,160MM, an increase of 23.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Rad Laboratories. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIO.B is 0.01%, an increase of 24.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Css holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO.B by 37.80% over the last quarter.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whittier Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Background Information

Bio-Rad Laboratories Background Information

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is an American developer and manufacturer of specialized technological products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets.

