Citigroup Upgrades Becton, Dickinson and (XTRA:BOX)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Becton, Dickinson and (XTRA:BOX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.20% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Becton, Dickinson and is 252,47 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 217,17 € to a high of 304,91 €. The average price target represents an increase of 18.20% from its latest reported closing price of 213,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Becton, Dickinson and is 21,727MM, an increase of 9.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.17, an increase of 10.20% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton, Dickinson and. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOX is 0.37%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.46% to 293,596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,744K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,120K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,126K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,092K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 7.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,755K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,505K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,418K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,280K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,174K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 52.09% over the last quarter.

