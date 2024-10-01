Citigroup Upgrades Becton, Dickinson and (WBAG:BDX)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Becton, Dickinson and (WBAG:BDX) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton, Dickinson and. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDX is 0.37%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 293,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,744K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,120K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,126K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,092K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 7.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,755K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,505K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,418K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,280K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,174K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 52.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.