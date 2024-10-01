Citigroup Upgrades Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.61% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Becton, Dickinson and is $281.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $340.33. The average price target represents an increase of 16.61% from its latest reported closing price of $241.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Becton, Dickinson and is 21,200MM, an increase of 6.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton, Dickinson and. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDX is 0.37%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 293,752K shares. The put/call ratio of BDX is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,744K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,120K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,126K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,092K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 7.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,755K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,505K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,418K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,280K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,174K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 52.09% over the last quarter.

Becton, Dickinson And Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

