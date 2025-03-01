Citigroup Upgrades Bath & Body Works (WBAG:BBWI)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Bath & Body Works (WBAG:BBWI) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.18%, an increase of 23.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.03% to 262,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,134K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,235K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,812K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,494K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,048K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 28.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,987K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares , representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 81.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,903K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 24.66% over the last quarter.

