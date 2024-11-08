Citigroup Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRL)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRL) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRL is 0.38%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.13% to 1,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 801K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 1.05% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 296K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 3.42% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 171K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 0.69% over the last quarter.

MDIV - Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund holds 134K shares.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 127K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 2.83% over the last quarter.

