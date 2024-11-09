Citigroup Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRG)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRG) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRG is 0.59%, an increase of 19.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Wealth holds 259K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRG by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Tower Bridge Advisors holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRG by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Bay Advisors holds 1K shares.

Arlington Trust Co holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.