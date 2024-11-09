Citigroup Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security (MER.PRK)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:MER.PRK) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MER.PRK is 0.69%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 5,741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,028K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 0.32% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,348K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 4.14% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 743K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 0.63% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 455K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 5.27% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 326K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.