Citigroup Upgrades Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.87% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions is $12.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from its latest reported closing price of $11.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions is 1,593MM, an increase of 45.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions. This is an decrease of 265 owner(s) or 53.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.10%, an increase of 18.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.60% to 85,269K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooperman Leon G holds 5,053K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,366K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 4,186K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 43.75% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,350K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 50.49% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,592K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 25.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,171K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing an increase of 58.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 105.45% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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