Citigroup Upgrades American Express (AXP)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for American Express (NYSE:AXP) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.59% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is 181.37. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $213.15. The average price target represents an increase of 25.59% from its latest reported closing price of 144.42.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is 59,192MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.65.

American Express Declares $0.60 Dividend

On September 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 will receive the payment on November 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $144.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3078 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.50%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 678,603K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 20.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,134K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,001K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,069K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,336K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 729.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,371K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,157K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,892K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.52% over the last quarter.

American Express Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

