Citigroup Upgrades agilon health (AGL)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for agilon health is $4.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 9.83% from its latest reported closing price of $3.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for agilon health is 6,636MM, an increase of 9.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 19.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.30%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 511,630K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 100,000K shares representing 24.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 52,579K shares representing 12.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,883K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 49.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 46,308K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,368K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 54.67% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 33,086K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,680K shares , representing a decrease of 16.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 22.14% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 30,919K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,572K shares , representing an increase of 23.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 33.93% over the last quarter.

Agilon Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

