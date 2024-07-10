Citigroup Upgrades Agilent Technologies (A)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.31% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is $140.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.31% from its latest reported closing price of $125.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 7,636MM, an increase of 15.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.33%, an increase of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 303,000K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,256K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,246K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 83.89% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,159K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,417K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,883K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 86.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,204K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,542K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,499K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

