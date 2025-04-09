Citigroup Upgrades AGCO (BMV:AGCO)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for AGCO (BMV:AGCO) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.28%, an increase of 24.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 75,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,504K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares , representing an increase of 56.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 118.29% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,427K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 38.37% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,902K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing an increase of 84.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 450.39% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,840K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,744K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 6.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.