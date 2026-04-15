Citigroup Upgrades Adient (ADNT)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Adient is $30.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $54.72. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of $20.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is 16,766MM, an increase of 14.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is an decrease of 270 owner(s) or 47.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.06%, an increase of 50.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.87% to 79,721K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,677K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 27.43% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,437K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,543K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,957K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 23.44% over the last quarter.

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 1,924K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 9.11% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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