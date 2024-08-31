Citigroup Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (LSE:0R32)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Abercrombie & Fitch (LSE:0R32) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.80% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is 196.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 156.69 GBX to a high of 225.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 40.80% from its latest reported closing price of 139.36 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch is 3,879MM, a decrease of 16.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 13.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R32 is 0.28%, an increase of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 57,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,305K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 42.90% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,002K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing a decrease of 22.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,825K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 30.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 49.08% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,469K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing an increase of 26.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R32 by 61.05% over the last quarter.

