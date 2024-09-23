Citigroup Unusual Options Activity For September 23

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Citigroup (NYSE:C), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in C often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Citigroup. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,600, and 8 calls, totaling $378,279.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $72.5 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $72.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $0.52 $0.54 $0.52 $72.50 $112.0K 1.1K 2.1K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.31 $1.35 $70.00 $72.2K 56.5K 682 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.25 $8.1 $8.16 $55.00 $40.8K 3.4K 53 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $70.00 $37.5K 10.6K 5 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $1.95 $1.92 $1.95 $61.00 $36.6K 2.5K 722

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citigroup, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Citigroup Trading volume stands at 1,975,588, with C's price up by 1.05%, positioned at $62.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. Expert Opinions on Citigroup

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $71.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $71.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Citigroup with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

