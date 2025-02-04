Citigroup Unusual Options Activity For February 04

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $386,001, and 11 were calls, valued at $946,484.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $100.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.25 $45.0 $45.25 $35.00 $398.2K 121 0 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.63 $2.62 $2.63 $100.00 $119.6K 2.1K 500 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.45 $34.2 $34.2 $47.00 $106.0K 738 0 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.6 $10.5 $10.52 $90.00 $99.9K 373 149 C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $34.05 $33.65 $33.88 $47.00 $67.7K 1.2K 0

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,714,487, the C's price is down by 0.0%, now at $79.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Citigroup

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

