Citigroup unsure about future of Ukraine business, wary of cyber threat -CEO

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N is uncertain how long it will be able to keep its operations in Ukraine running and is concerned about a cyber attack by Russia, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said in an interview with CNBC.

"I don't think any of us know how long we will be able to keep going (in Ukraine)," Fraser said.

