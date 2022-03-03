US Markets
C

Citigroup unsure about future of Ukraine business, wary of cyber threat -CEO

Contributors
Matt Scuffham Reuters
David Henry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Citigroup is uncertain how long it will be able to keep its operations in Ukraine running and is concerned about a cyber attack by Russia, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said in an interview with CNBC.

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N is uncertain how long it will be able to keep its operations in Ukraine running and is concerned about a cyber attack by Russia, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said in an interview with CNBC.

"I don't think any of us know how long we will be able to keep going (in Ukraine)," Fraser said.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and David Henry; Editing by Chizu Nomiyiama)

((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7591; Reuters Messaging: matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular