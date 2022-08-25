Citigroup to wind down Russian consumer operations - WSJ

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street giant Citigroup C.N will wind down its Russian consumer bank after attempts to sell it were hampered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3AJUhH8)

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.