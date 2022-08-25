US Markets
C

Citigroup to wind down Russian consumer operations - WSJ

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wall Street giant Citigroup will wind down its Russian consumer bank after attempts to sell it were hampered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street giant Citigroup C.N will wind down its Russian consumer bank after attempts to sell it were hampered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3AJUhH8)

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular