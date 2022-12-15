Markets
Citigroup To Wind Down Retail Operations In China: Reports

December 15, 2022 — 08:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Citigroup (C) is reportedly winding down banking operations in China. In a strategic move, the banking major is said to exit the majority of its retail operations in the Asia region gradually. While its institutional business in China might continue.

The decision might affect more than 1200 employees in China and the group might provide options for relocation either to China or other regions.

Citi has announced its decision to exit Korean and Russian retail operations.

