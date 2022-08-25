US Markets
C

Citigroup to shut Russia consumer and commercial banking businesses

Contributor
Lananh Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Citigroup Inc will close its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia starting this quarter, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

By Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N will close its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia starting this quarter, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The closure will affect about 2,300 of Citi's 3,000 employees in Russia across 15 branches, the bank said. It will cost an estimated $170 million, mainly over the next 18 months.

Citigroup, the U.S. bank with the largest presence in Russia, announced plans in April 2021 to leave the retail business as part of a broader departure from some overseas markets. It expanded the scope of that exit in March to include local commercial banking after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((michelle.price@thomsonreuters.com; +12026041711; Twitter: @michelleprice36;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular