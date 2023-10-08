News & Insights

Citigroup to sell China consumer wealth business to HSBC

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

October 08, 2023 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Monday that it had agreed to sell its China consumer wealth portfolio, including clients, assets under management (AUM) and deposits, to Asia-focused HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L.

The deal covers total deposits and investment AUMs of about $3.6 billion, and is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Today's announcement progresses the wind-down of Citi's consumer banking business in China, which was announced in December 2022," the U.S.-headquartered bank said in a statement.

Citi first announced its plan to exit China consumer banking in April 2021 as part of a global strategy revamp.

C

