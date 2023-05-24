News & Insights

US Markets
C

Citigroup to pursue IPO for its Mexico retail unit after sale fails

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

May 24, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant and Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

Adds shares in last paragraph

May 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N will pursue an initial public offering of its Banamex unit that consists of its consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations in Mexico, the bank said on Wednesday.

Mexico's conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MXhad been in talks to buy the unit, a person familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier this month.

Citi announced plans to offload the unit more than a year ago as part of a strategic overhaul by CEO Jane Fraser to exit 14 consumer banking markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Mexico.

The global bank said it expects the IPO to be completed in 2025.

Citi's shares fell 1.7% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Saeed Azhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.