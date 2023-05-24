Citigroup to pursue IPO for its Mexico retail unit

May 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup IncC.N will pursue an initial public offering of its Banamex unit that consists of its consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations in Mexico, the bank said on Wednesday.

Mexico's conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MXhad been in talks to buy the unit, a person familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier this month.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Saeed Azhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

