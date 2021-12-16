US Markets
Citigroup to let NYC staff work from home through holidays -source

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Matt Scuffhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Citigroup Inc has told employees at its New York City office that they can work from home if they are able to through the holidays, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N has told employees at its New York City office that they can work from home if they are able to through the holidays, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank already requires employees in the United States to be vaccinated but is not pushing for boosters, a source told Reuters earlier this week.

Separately, investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has postponed its remaining holiday parties in New York due to COVID-19 concerns, a source familiar with the matter said.

The bank had hosted holiday parties over the last few weeks.

The rapid spread of the Omicron strain has wreaked havoc on companies' efforts to return to normalcy, while prompting large banks in the United States and Canada to push back their back-to-office plans and impose stricter mandates.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

