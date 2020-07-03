Citigroup to Bolster Presence in Saudi Arabia, To Hire Bankers

Citigroup C mulls to expand operations in Saudi Arabia and hire more bankers for its direct custody business in the region, per the news reported by Reuters.

In 2018, Citigroup had re-set foot in Saudi Arabia after almost 13 years on having granted a license by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority to provide a range of investment banking, debt and equity capital markets, and markets and securities research capabilities to its local and international institutional clients.

Since then, the company has hired more than 20 bankers for onshore capital markets, per the article. Some of the notable deals conducted by Citigroup in Saudi Arabia include providing advice to Saudi Aramco on its initial public offering in 2019. Another impressive transaction includes advising the Saudi government on a $7-billion three-tranche bond sale. The company seeks to bolster presence in the region and obtain a full banking license.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Citigroup has been taking expansion initiatives, backed by its strong business profile. The lender will expand its commercial banking business in the Nordics, covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The move comes on the heels of the rising needs of clients and opportunities foreseen in the fast-growing digital world.

Our Take

Citigroup continues to execute growth strategies such as bolstering position in the booming digital industry and expanding its global market presence, thereby, aiming to diversify revenue sources. Also, prudent expense management and inorganic expansion strategies keep us encouraged.

Notably, post the results of Dodd-Frank Act supervisory stress test 2020, Citigroup maintained dividend payouts for the third quarter based on its capital stability.

However, exposure to pending litigation issues might lead the company to incur high legal expenses.

It has lost 36.4% in the past six months compared with the 36.7% decline recorded by the industry. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

