Citigroup terminates manager for role in running QAnon website -Bloomberg News

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N has terminated a manager in its technology department following an investigation into his role as the operator of a website dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The manager, Jason Gelinas, had been placed on paid leave after he was identified on Sept. 10 by the fact-checking site Logically.ai as the operator of the website QMap.pub and its associated mobile apps, according to the report.

QAnon followers espouse an intertwined series of beliefs, based on anonymous web postings from "Q", who claims to have insider knowledge of the Trump administration.

A core tenet of the conspiracy theory is that U.S. President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and "deep state" allies.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

