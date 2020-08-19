US Markets
C

Citigroup sues two more Revlon lenders in $900 mln fight

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Citigroup Inc is suing HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management for allegedly refusing to return a combined $237 million, escalating a legal dispute between the bank and Revlon Inc's lenders over a loan payment error.

Adds details on lawsuit and background

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is suing HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management for allegedly refusing to return a combined $237 million, escalating a legal dispute between the bank and Revlon Inc's REV.N lenders over a loan payment error.

Citi mistakenly paid about $127.3 million in funds to lender HPS Investment and $109.7 million to Symphony, court documents showed.

The fresh lawsuit comes after Citigroup won a small victory on Tuesday in its battle to recoup nearly $900 million it mistakenly sent to creditors of troubled cosmetics company Revlon Inc REV.N.

Citi has said it quickly caught the payment error and was taking steps to recover the funds.

The error has drawn scrutiny from regulators who have begun looking into the loan and raised questions about the bank's operational resiliency.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C REV

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular