Citigroup Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Citigroup Inc. (C), headquartered in New York, is a diversified financial service holding company that provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. With a market cap of $132.9 billion, the company’s services include investment banking, retail brokerage, corporate banking, and cash management products and services.

Shares of this leading global bank have outperformed the broader market over the past year. C has gained 14.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2025, C stock is up marginally, surpassing the SPX’s 3.3% decline on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, C’s outperformance looks less pronounced compared to SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 14.2% over the past year. Moreover, C’s marginal gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 5.6% dip over the same time frame.

Citigroup's strong performance is driven by strategic initiatives, robust financials, and a surge in stock trading revenues amid market volatility. The company has streamlined operations, exited non-core businesses, and emphasized growth in wealth management and investment banking. With improved net interest income (NII) due to lower funding costs along with efforts to streamline operations with the help of favorable regulations and anticipated tax cuts, Citi is poised for growth. Ongoing investments in compliance, modernization, and risk management aim to mitigate regulatory risks. A potential Banamex IPO and favorable regulations could further boost the company's prospects.

On Apr. 15, C shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $1.96 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.84. The company’s revenue was $21.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $21.2 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect C’s EPS to grow 22.5% to $7.29 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering C stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and three advising a “Moderate Buy.”

On Apr. 29, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Vivek Juneja maintained a “Hold” rating on C and set a price target of $75, implying a potential upside of 6.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $84.57 represents a 19.8% premium to C’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $110 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 55.8%.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.