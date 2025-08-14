Citigroup Stock Surges 61.2% in a Year: Should You Buy It Now?

Citigroup, Inc. C shares have jumped 61.2% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 46% rise. It also outpaced its close peers, Bank of America BAC and Wells Fargo’s WFC rises of 24% and 45.9%, respectively, over the same time frame.

Given such a strength in its share price, many investors are contemplating whether to add Citigroup stock to their portfolio now. Let us analyze the major factors at play to assess its investment appeal.

Citigroup’s Focus on Core Operations is Paying Off

Citigroup has been focusing on growth in its core businesses by streamlining its overseas operations. In April 2021, the company announced its plan to exit the consumer banking business in 14 markets across Asia and EMEA.

The company has exited from consumer banking businesses in nine countries. In May, C announced an agreement to sell its consumer banking business in Poland. In December 2024, Citigroup completed its separation of the institutional banking business in Mexico from its consumer, small, and middle market businesses, while in June 2024, it sold its China-based onshore consumer wealth portfolio.

Additionally, as part of its strategy, Citigroup continues to make progress with the wind-down of its Korean consumer banking operations and its overall operations in Russia, as well as preparations for a planned initial public offering of its consumer banking and small business and middle-market banking operations in Mexico. These initiatives will free up capital and help the company pursue investments in wealth management and investment banking (IB) operations, which will stoke fee income growth.

The company’s efforts are already paying off as wealth management revenues registered a 22% year-over-year increase, while IB revenues rose 13% year over year in the first half of 2025.

C expects revenues to grow, seeing a compounded annual rate of 4-5% by the end of 2026.

C’s Business Streamlining Efforts to Reduce Costs

Citigroup has been emphasizing leaner, streamlined operations to reduce expenses. Pursuant to this, the company changed its operating model and the leadership structure. This resulted in a streamlined and straightforward management structure aligned with and supporting the bank's strategy of increased spans of control and significantly reduced bureaucracy and unnecessary complexity.

In January 2024, C announced plans to cut 20,000 jobs or approximately 8% of its global staff by 2026. The bank had already made significant progress by reducing its headcount by more than 10,000 employees.

The company also continues to focus on streamlining processes and platforms and driving automation to reduce manual touchpoints. Citigroup is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to support these efforts.

In the first half of 2025, the company’s total expenses declined nearly 1% year over year. Management expects the 2025 expense to be $53.4 billion, slightly lower than $53.9 billion in 2024. Also, the company expects to achieve $2-2.5 billion of annualized run rate savings by 2026.

Citigroup to Benefit From Fed Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 100 basis points last year and has kept them steady since then. Given this, the company’s net interest income (NII) is benefiting. In the first half of 2025, Citigroup's NII rose 8% year over year.

Similarly, Bank of America’s NII rose 4.9% year over year in the first half of 2025, while Wells Fargo’s NII declined nearly 4% year over year.

Although the Fed has kept interest rates unchanged this year amid tariff-related and inflationary pressures, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut at the September FOMC meeting has risen due to signs of labor market softness and tariff-driven inflation. This, along with strong growth in loans and deposit balances, will continue to support Citigroup’s NII expansion.

Following the announcement of the second-quarter results in July, management raised its projection for NII (ex-Markets) for 2025. The metric is expected to rise 4% on a year-over-year basis, up from the prior stated 2-3% rise.

C’s Strong Liquidity Aid Capital Distribution

Citigroup enjoys a strong liquidity position. As of June 30, 2025, cash and due from banks and total investments aggregated to $474.4 billion, while its total debt (short-term and long-term borrowing) was $373.3 billion.

Also, Citigroup's average Liquidity Coverage Ratio stood at 115% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Further, the common equity tier (CET) 1 capital ratio was 13.5% as of the same date. The company’s focus on maintaining a strong capital base supports its capital distribution activities.

Post-clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, the company hiked its dividend 7.1% to 60 cents per share. In the past five years, it has raised its dividends three times. It has a payout ratio of 33%. It has a dividend yield of 2.5% above the industry average of 1.9%.

In January 2025, Citigroup's board of directors approved a $20-billion common stock repurchase program with no expiration date. As of June 30, 2025, $16.3 billion worth of authorization remained available. Supported by a strong capital and liquidity position, its capital distribution activities seem sustainable.

Citigroup’s Estimates & Valuation Analysis

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C’s 2025 and 2026 sales implies year-over-year rallies of 4.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year increases of 27.4% and 27.7%, respectively. The estimates for both years have been revised upward over the past 30 days.

From a valuation standpoint, C appears inexpensive relative to the industry. It is currently trading at a discount with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 10.65X, well below the industry average of 14.48X.

Further, Bank of America is trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 11.67X, while Wells Fargo is trading at 12.11X. Hence, C is trading at a discount compared with both.

Should C Stock be Part of Your Portfolio?

Citigroup’s recent performance and strategic direction suggest that the bank is in the midst of a well-executed transformation that is already yielding results. Over the past year, the company has significantly outpaced its peers in share price growth, supported by decisive exits from underperforming markets, redirection of capital into high-return businesses, and a disciplined cost-reduction plan. The benefits from focus on sectors with attractive fee income potential are expected to compound through 2026.

While risks remain, including economic uncertainty, credit quality pressures, and execution challenges tied to large-scale restructuring, Citigroup’s combination of operational progress, revenue diversification, expense management, and shareholder-friendly capital deployment creates a favorable risk-reward profile.

As such, investors can consider parking their cash in the C stock at the current level to generate a healthy long-term return.

Citigroup currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

